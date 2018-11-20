Cebu City starts deployment of disaster, emergency personnel

The Cebu City government has started to deploy its disaster and emergency personnel in strategic locations to make sure that help will be readily available for Cebuanos who will be affected by the ill effects of Tropical Depression Samuel.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena said in a Facebook post early today (November 20) that ambulances are now stationed in Barangays Lusaran, Agsungot, Tabunan and Taptap.

He said that five heavy equipment teams with payloaders and dump trucks have also been deployed “for clearing operations in case of landslides.”

Two hazard rescue teams were also stationed in Barangay T. Padilla in the north district and in

Barangay Mambaling in the south district while 29 fire brigades monitor developments in urban barangays.

Osmena said on his FB page that barangay schools and sports complexes have also been prepared to accommodate evacuees.

“Relief goods have been decentralized to these centers so we will not have to worry about distribution later on,” he added.