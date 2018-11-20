STC prepares Senior High students to lead by example

Now on their third year of educating senior high students, St. Theresa’s College (STC) Cebu prepares their students academically, creatively and spiritually with the opening of their new senior high building.

Teaching students to be competent in their studies, the new senior high building with five floors is equipped with different science laboratories and spacious air conditioned classrooms and conference rooms. Students can also nurture their active side with the ballet studio and badminton court.

The building is designed by architects Samantha and Zeus Amarga with the support of St. Theresa’s College Cebu Alumni Association.

STC’s curriculum is also aligned with the Department of Education standards with subjects to address the challenges of the 21st Century. The current population of 355 students is also an advantage for the senior high faculty because they are able to develop strong personal connection and interaction among students.

More than preparing them for a brighter future, STC prepares its students to lead by example by upholding the school’s vision and mission and integration of the different core values of Faith, Justice, Truth, Service, Integrity of Creation and Peace.

“Our goal for every graduate is for them to be grounded in Christ which is one of the Marks of a Theresian called as ‘Christ-centered’, said STC School Directress Sr. Ma. Cora Sastre, ICM.

“Parents can be assured that STC prepares every student’s holistic development. We strive to inculcate in each of them the different Marks of a Theresian: Christ-centered, Compassionate especially to the poor, Catalyst of Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation, Truth Advocate and Competent,” said STC Senior High Coordinator Ruby Anne Asumbrado.

STC is accepting enrollees for school year 2018-2019. For inquiries one may contact the Information Office at 253-6337 and visit www.stc.edu.ph.