Blessing of first 6-man ocean canoe pushes through despite bad weather

TROPICAL DEPRESSION Samuel did not stop the blessing of the first 6-man ocean canoe (OC6) and paddling clinic spearheaded by Island Buzz Philippines with the support of Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) and Singapore Paddle Club (SPC) at the Chateau by the Sea on Tuesday morning.

Amidst the gloomy weather, OC6, locally known as “Bigiw” Big6, was solemnly blessed by Uncle Kimokeo Kapahulehua, a renowned Hawaiian elder.

He stressed that more than just a race sports tool, the canoe should be treated with high respect and be a vessel to preserve our heritage and the environment.

“We are the family of the Canoe,” he said.

For Buzzy Budlong, founder of Island Buzz Philippines, promoting the Big6 canoe as another free energy paddle sport is a way to reconnect with our cultural ties.

He believes that through Big6’s paddling and racing, we can trace our roots as Cebuano islanders and appreciate our culture.

With this, he wants to develop the Philippine Paddle Club who will represent the country in Ocean Canoe Paddling Races.

“It would greatly help that OC6 paddle sport/race be recognized by the Commission,” Budlong said with regard to working with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

As of this time, they plan to raise more awareness for the sport among the locals through the establishment of the Philippine Paddle Club.

Enthusiasts are free to contact him to sign up.

Future training will involve orientation of the OC6 stressing on safety and its practices.

“It is important to initially establish the first set of OC6 paddlers who will be adept to its practices. To grow a paddling community, paddlers should be taught to relate to the ocean, the canoe and with each other,” said Janus Miglabin of SPC.

“The ocean is a vast being, there is so much to learn from it. It is best to flow along with it, not to oppose it.”

To further promote OC6, Island Buzz will be having an expedition in April next year at the waters off northern Cebu—Malapascua, Bantayan, Masbate and northern Iloilo in partnership with Oceana, an Ocean Conservation Organization.