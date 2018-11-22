Nadine Lustre and Sam Concepcion paired in upcoming dance film

KAPAMILYA stars Nadine Lustre and Sam Concepcion will headline a 2019 dance musical movie titled, “Indak.”

Viva Artist Agency confirmed in an Instagram post that a story conference was held last Nov. 19, Monday.

“ATM | Indak story con with @nadine and @sam_concepcion,” the post reads.

Viva Films also shared more photos during the story conference and revealed that Paul Basinillo will direct the movie.

A video was also posted by Mario Dumaual of ABS-CBN on his Instagram showing Lustre asking her fans to watch the movie.

“Hello, po! Sana po suportahan niyo po ‘yung Indak,” she said.

Basinillo also said in the video that the movie has a good Filipino music and content.

“Indak” is Lustre’s second movie without her on-screen and real-life boyfriend James Reid after filming “Ulan” with Carlo Aquino in October.

This is her first time to be paired up with Concepcion in a movie project.