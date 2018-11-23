LTO-7 to open more extension offices in Cebu

LTO-7 is opening more extension and district offices before the end of the year and during the first quarter of 2019.

Regional Director Victor Caindec said that the opening of more extension officers is meant to improve the services of their agency.

On Friday morning, Caindec led the opening of the Mega Licensing Center at Island Central mall in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

The Mega Licensing Center can cater processing of new licenses, renewals and printing drivers license cards.