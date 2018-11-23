The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class: The synergy of modern luxury and breakthrough technology now in Cebu
Global Star Motors Corp., authorized dealer of Mercedes-Benz, introduces the next generation of compact cars with the new A-Class.
Retaining its youthful and dynamic character, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class redefines modern luxury and revolutionizes interior design.
The new and state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) elevates the connection between car and driver to a personal level. The cockpit with a high-resolution media display with touchscreen control, digital instrument cluster, intelligent voice control and natural speech recognition as well as the touchpad in the center console is a revolutionary journey into the digital era of the automobile.
With an exciting and progressive new design like the shark nose-like look on the front and turbine-look air-vents, the new A-Class has redefined its modern, exclusive and contemporary look.
Highlight features include 64-colors ambient lighting, Active Parking Assist, Smartphone Integration, an all-digital touchscreen and media display, and multifunction steering wheel.
The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is available in three variants: A200 Edition 1, A200 Progressive, and A180 Progressive.
Mercedes-Benz Cebu will start accepting pre-orders and reservations on November 23.
Check out the new A-Class at the mall display of Mercedes-Benz Cebu at Level 1 of Ayala Center Cebu from November 24 to 25, and at Level 1 of Robinsons Cybergate Cebu from November 27 to December 3.
Catch the All-Star promo until November 30, 2018 as Mercedes-Benz holds the biggest and grandest all-star sale of the year! Enjoy grand discounts as much as half a million pesos on a wide range of Mercedes-Benz models, from stylish and sporty GLA and GLC SUVs to the luxurious CLA, C, and E-Class sedans.
Customers may also call ahead to schedule a test-drive. For more details, visit the Mercedes-Benz Cebu showroom at Cebu Veterans Drive, Nivel Hills, Cebu City or call Aimee Ting, Dealer Sales & Marketing Manager ating@globalstarmotors.com at +63 917 718 BENZ (2369), +63 32 316 1150, or 260-3333.
