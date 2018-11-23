Music video of ‘Ambot Uy’ released

HIGHLIGHTING the uncertainty of fickle relationships, up-and-coming singer Warlyn Gallaza and teenage songwriter Zairish Alcasid released the music video of their debut Bisaya single “Ambot Uy.”

Music video director Jake Ilustrisimo of Studio Teknikolor, assisted by his students from the University of San Jose-Recoletos, whipped up an intriguingly dark treatment in contrast to the fun and quirky pop track ably produced by Brian Sacro of

Kalye Musika Recording Studio. Ilustrisimo took inspiration from Wes Anderson and incorporated sliding shots and follows with lots of symmetry as well as portrait shots of the cast. It can be recalled that Studio Teknikolor took the top prize at the 2017 Sinulog Short Film Festival.

Bringing the characters to life are a crop of Viva artists and handpicked actors well suited to the requirement of the scenes: Choi, Troiski, Niña Arny, EJ Castañeda, Daphne Alcasid, Bes Plaza, Charles Lastierre, Reymon Ranoco, Chiqui Lastierre, Gyle Ombajin, and of course, the singer and the songwriter themselves. The result is a motley crowd of personalities adding color and texture to the story.

The music and lyric videos are available on the Viva Records YouTube channel, while the song can be downloaded and streamed on Spotify and iTunes. (PR)