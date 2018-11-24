USC bags Cesafi women’s volleyball title
The University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors ended their six-year title drought after they emerged as this season’s Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Women’s Volleyball tournament champions.
USC defeated the University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 25-13, 19-25, 25-11, 25-14, on Saturday evening, November 24, at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Gym.
The Lady Warriors’ Rosemarie Malagar was named this year’s Most Valuable Player.
