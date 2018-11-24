Three killed in Talisay drug bust

Three drug suspects were killed while an undetermined amount of drugs and firearms were seized in a Talisay City drug bust on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City police chief, claimed that the suspects identified as Susano Labrador, Vincent Ceballos and Warlito Tecson opened fire after sensing that they were transacting with police posing as buyers at Sitio Maghaway Proper in Barangay Maghaway at past 3 p.m. Saturday.

Conag said the three suspects died on the spot while other drug suspects escaped.