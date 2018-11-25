9TH SM2SM Run set for February 17

ONE of Cebu’s cash-rich running events, the annual SM2SM Run, which is on its ninth year, is set on February 17, 2019.

The race will once again start and end at the SM Cebu City north open parking area and will be using the same route it has used for the past two years.

The run’s previous staging used to have participants going from SM City Cebu to SM City Seaside before hitting other major roads of Cebu City.

However, it has not passed by the South Road Properties where the SM City Seaside is located for two years after Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has barred any sporting events at the SRP to ease traffic while the underpass project along Natalio Bacalso Avenue is ongoing.

Despite the different route, the SM2SM Run has been successful with its half marathon or the 21k distance, and shorter distances of 12k, 8k and 4k.

This year’s staging which offered huge cash prizes and exciting raffle prizes, attracted 6,000 runners.

The 21k and 12k finishers are assured of a finisher’s medal once they cross the finish line.

According to SM Super Mall’s RJ Leduna, they are scheduled to have a meeting with the rest of the organizers and stakeholders before the year ends to finalize their plans for the February 17 race.