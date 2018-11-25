P1.2M worth of shabu seized from Bohol construction worker

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol – A suspected drug dealer was arrested and P1.2 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu were confiscated during a sting by the Bohol Police Provincial Office on Sunday.

Jofil Bologa Marquiala, 33, was arrested in Purok Nangka in Barangay Magtongtong in Calape town around 3 a.m. after he sold shabu to an undercover operative for P2,000.

Around 100 grams of shabu placed in 15 sachets were seized from the suspect who is a construction worker.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay Songculan in Dauis town, was a Tokhang surrenderer.

“He was a high value target in Dauis town,” said Police Senior Inspector Romar Labasbas, acting chief of Dauis Police Station.

According to SPO1 Henry Calotes of Calape Police Station, the suspect moved to the town last June since his wife is from Calape town.

“But he continued his illegal drug trade here,” said Calotes.

A case for violation of R.A 9165 is now being prepared for filing.

Marquiala is facing drug charges while being detained at the Calape Police Station custodial facility.