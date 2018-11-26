Pipol Konek project launches today

The Capitol and the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) launches today the Pipol Konek Project in Cebu.

Pipol Konek is a program of DICT that aims to provide free internet in public places.

For its Cebu phase, Pipol Konek will be established in government-owned hospital in partnership of DICT and the Province’s Information and Communication Technology (ICTO).

Project launch will be at the Capitol grounds this afternoon with DICT Asec. Alan Silor.