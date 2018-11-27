A holiday under the sea

SM Seaside City Cebu launched its 49-foot sea-reffic holiday Christmas tree inspired by under- the- sea elements like jellyfish, corals, pearls, and shells.

Along the side, is the 27 foot cake-dome embellished with merengue and icing with a LED wall inside that projects a video about whale sharks or locally known as butanding.

Come, see the colorful holiday feels at SM Seaside City Cebu, and be in awe as SM Seaside City brings you to a world under the sea this Christmas season.