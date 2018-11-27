Man arrested for selling drugs on social media

A resident of Barangay Sambag 2 in Cebu City has resorted to use of social media for his illegal drugs business.

Abellana Police arrested early on Tuesday morning a certain John Angel Bantilo, 21, who uses the name “John Wall” on social media for illegal drugs peddling.

Police confiscated 3 grams of shabu from the suspect’s possession.

Senior Insp. Arieza Otida, CCPO spokesperson, said they received reports from netizens on Bantilo’s illegal drug activities.

Bantillo owns three FB accounts using his real name and several accounts using his alias.

In one of his posts under his John Wall account name, the suspect announced that he was offering shabu at a discounted rate to interested buyers.

Police are now looking for Bantilo’s cohorts.