Mayon erupts anew, spews grayish ash

LEGAZPI CITY – State volcanologists observed another phreatic or steam-driven eruption from Mayon Volcano early Tuesday morning.

In its bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the eruption occurred at 5:33 a.m.

The grayish to grayish white ash ejected from the volcano’s crater has reached 300 to 500 meters and drifted in the southwest direction, Phivolcs said.

Four volcanic quakes were recorded in the past 24-hour observation period. Two of them were related to the two phreatic eruptions on Monday.

Eduardo Laguerta, Phivolcs resident volcanologist, said their recorded parameters were not yet enough to raise Mayon’s alert level.

Alert level 2 (moderate level of unrest) remains over the volcano.

Phivolcs has advised the public not to venture into the six-kilometer radius danger zone and seven-kilometer danger zone in the south-southwest to east-northeast sector.

Pilots were also told to avoid flying near the volcano’s summit as sudden explosions may occur.