Suspected pusher killed in Talisay

By Nestle L. Semilla and Paul Lauro | November 28,2018 - 07:34 AM

Another suspected drug pusher was killed in a buy bust operation in Talisay City on November 28, Wednesday morning.

The suspect was identified Eugine Cabando from Barangay San Roque, who sustain gunshot wounds on his body.

According to Police Supt. Marlu Conag, chief of Talisay Police Station, Cabando draw out his gun after sensing he was dealing with police operatives.

Police were recovered a 38 caliber gun and 34 small pieces of suspected shabu.

Cabando is the ninth suspected drug personality killed in a drug operation in Talisay City since November 23.