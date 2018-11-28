Man arrested in San Nicolas drug bust
A 37-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City on November 28, Wednesday morning.
Police identified the suspect as a Michael Mangapis, 37, from Barangay San Nicolas.
Authorities seized packs of suspected shabu from the suspect all worth P125,000.
According to Police Insp. Randy Caballes, the chief of Mambaling Police station, the suspect is a newly identified drug personality.
The suspect is now detained at Mambaling Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.
