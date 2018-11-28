Move to revive CAT, ROTC gains support

The proposal to bring back the Reserved Officers Training Course (ROTC) as a mandatory program for senior high school students has gained support from the chairperson of Cebu’s Provincial Youth Commission (PYC).

PYC chairperson Charlton James Canoy said undergoing ROTC would help in instilling patriotism and Filipino values among the youth.

“I’m in favor nga ibalik gyud ang CAT (Citizen Action Training) ug ROTC sa senior high school kay for me, daku gyod kaayo syag impact sa kabataan. Patriotism ba sa atong nasud,” Canoy said.

“Also sa ilang edad, ma-train na sila unsaon nila pag-defend ang atong nasud. In case we are on war, sila man ang i-tap,” he added.

Canoy admitted that the PYC is yet to discuss on their possible actions if the programs will indeed be brought back.

But Canoy said school heads have the biggest role in making sure that the abuses and controversies that previously surrounded ROTC shall be prevented.

“Strict nga implementation sa course ug daku kaayo og role ang schools. To prevent katong mga issues sa una. Lain-lain lang to, hazing and initiations… Dako’g role ang schools sa pagpili og commandant nga able and qualified gyud and sa strikto nga pag-monitor sa mga activities,” Canoy said.

Canoy urged the Department of Education to make a standard activity procedure for ROTC and CAT to follow.

Last week, President Duterte urged legislators to enact a law that will bring back the mandatory ROTC in the senior high school curriculum.

Rep. Ruffy Biazon, House national defense committee senior vice chair, backed the president by filing House Bill 1260 which seeks to amend the National Service Training Program Act of 2001, the bill that made ROTC an optional program.