Marcos bares traffic solutions for Cebu

DEVELOPING maritime highways and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) as soon as possible are the top solutions that Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos recommend to ease the traffic congestion in Cebu.

Marcos, who described Cebu’s traffic as “worse than that of Metro Manila,” said developing to their full potential the sea transportation is the most relevant way to enhance the province’s mode of transportation.

She also said that the BRT and the Light Rail Transit (LRT) projects are the perfect match to aid the traffic problem.

“If you start BRT today, in five years sisikip na ‘yan. By that time, makakapagsimula na rin doon sa LRT which needs more time planning. For me, it should not even be debated. BRT and LRT is the perfect love match,” Marcos said.

Marcos was in Cebu yesterday to attend the convention of the Philippine Councilors’ League (PCL) held at a posh hotel in uptown Cebu City, where she was guest speaker.

Prior to the PCL meeting, Marcos also visited Barangay Tisa in Cebu City to attend the birthday of Barangay Captain Philip Zafra.

Her visit in Cebu was greeted with protests both by supporters and critics of her family.

Akbayan staged a protest rally in downtown Cebu City “to raise awareness on the conviction of the former First Lady in several graft charges filed against her at the Sandiganbayan.”

“Lest it be forgotten, the conviction has been released just this year after its long pendency at the country’s graft court,” Akbayan said in a statement.

But Marcos said the protest was “okay because we live in a democratic country and it’s their right to do that.” “But nakakatuwa may nakarinig na mga loyalists na may magra-rally, dumating din sila na naka-red,” she said.