21 fishermen caught in Dauis waters

TAGBILARAN CITY – Twenty-one crew members of a fishing boat were arrested by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)-Tagbilaran for alleged illegal fishing in the municipal waters of Dauis in Bohol province on Wednesday night.

Rejard Marfe, commanding officer of PCG’s BRP Capones, said that while they were conducting maritime patrol on Panglao Island on Wednesday night, they spotted a commercial fishing boat “Sr Sto Nino III-4G Fishing” conducting fishing activity in the municipal waters of Dauis.

The boat operator was identified as Aileen Visarra of Barangay Totolan in Dauis.

“Nag-co-conduct kami ng patrol dito sa Panglao Island. Nakita natin itong fishing boat na nagfifish within municipal waters,” said Marfe.

Marfe identified the crew members as Jaime Esto, 43; Ronie Bullanday, 19; Glenn Lungat, 30; Poncito Alanto, 43; Juanito Vailoces, 29; Edwin Maagad, 29; Henrito Loon, 45; Mendrico Pateno, 28; Pedro Amoris, 43; Angelito Balamante, 44; Roque Trovidencia, 28; Dino Beranio, 30; John Lauron, 29; Elmer Tubat, 40; Jundry Galdines, 35; Donnie, 41; Juanito Centino, 40; Bonifacio Lopecillo, 44; and Noel Saycon, 26. All were residents of Dauis.

Five containers of fish were found on the boat.

The crew failed to show documents to prove the legality of their fishing operations.

Marfe said the fishing boat left the port without PCG clearance. It was also found out that they did not submit the accomplished Master’s Declaration of Safe Departure to the Coast Guard of Tagbilaran.

He said the law prohibits fishing within 15 km of municipal waters.

“Bawal ang mangisda diyan for the purpose na protektahan natin iyan para sa maliliit na mangingisda (Fishing is prohibited there for the purpose of protecting the small fisherfolk),” he added.

The fishermen face charges for violating PCG rules and guidelines and Republic Act 10654 (An Act To Prevent, Deter And Eliminate Illegal, Unreported And Unregulated Fishing).

The crew members were still on the boat guarded by the PCG personnel until the boat operator could pay the administrative penalty.