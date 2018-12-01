2nd TATAP Founder’s Cup unfurls at SM Seaside Cebu

SOME 23 teams have sent representatives to the 2nd TATAP Founder’s Cup: Serging Osmeña Jr. National Invitation Cup Table Tennis Championship which kicked off today at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

“This year’s tournament is a handful because participating teams have increased,” said Jessica Jawad Honoridez, the tournament organizing head.

This two-day competition is organized by the Cebu City government, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and Table Tennis Association of the Philippines.

Players seeing action are from University of Cebu, UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue, Huaching Foundation, Cebu City Central School, Abellana National School (ANS), Cebu Institute of Technology-University, St. Scholastica Academy, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, St. Ignatius Academy, Talisay City, Cebu City Hall, Mandaue, Naga, Minglanilla, Pardo, Barili, Bohol, Balamban, Leyte, Ormoc City, Hagonoy Bulacan and Manila.

Categories to be contested are singles, team and the LIHA event, with boys under 13 and U18, girls U13 and U18, men’s and women’s divisions.

The tournament will wrap up today.