2nd TATAP Founder’s Cup unfurls at SM Seaside Cebu

By HENDRIX GIL LATO |December 01,2018 - 11:12 PM

Paddlers see action in the 2nd Serging Osmena Jr. National Invitation Table Tennis Championship-TATAP Founder’s Cup ongoing at the Mountain Wing Atrium of the SM Seaside City Cebu. Hendrix Berdin Lato

SOME 23 teams have sent representatives to the 2nd TATAP Founder’s Cup: Serging Osmeña Jr. National Invitation Cup Table Tennis Championship which kicked off today at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

“This year’s tournament is a handful because participating teams have increased,” said Jessica Jawad Honoridez, the tournament organizing head.

Cebu City Sports Commission chairman Edward Hayco gives his message to the competing paddlers of the 2nd Serging Osmeña Jr. National Table Tennis Championships at the SM Seaside City Cebu. Glendale Rosal

This two-day competition is organized by the Cebu City government, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and Table Tennis Association of the Philippines.

Players seeing action are from University of Cebu, UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue, Huaching Foundation, Cebu City Central School, Abellana National School (ANS), Cebu Institute of Technology-University, St. Scholastica Academy, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, St. Ignatius Academy, Talisay City, Cebu City Hall, Mandaue, Naga, Minglanilla, Pardo, Barili, Bohol, Balamban, Leyte, Ormoc City, Hagonoy Bulacan and Manila.

Categories to be contested are singles, team and the LIHA event, with boys under 13 and U18, girls U13 and U18, men’s and women’s divisions.

The tournament will wrap up today.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.