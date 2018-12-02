Vice Ganda and Dingdong Dantes spoof Kathniel in ‘Fantastica’ trailer

STAR Cinema has released another video for its upcoming movie “Fantastica” on its Facebook page.

Among the highlights was the spoof of the star’s lead star Vice Ganda and Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes of a scene in the blockbuster movie “The How’s Of Us.”

Vice Ganda and Dantes are shown discussing their “future,” just like Primo and George, the characters of Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, respectively.

“Sixty-five inch TV, surround sound,” Dantes says.

“Gusto ko mag ka anak tayo lima, sunod sunod,” Vice Ganda tells Dantes.

“Ayokong mapagod ka. Sa akin pa lang mapapagod ka na. Ayokong mapapagod reyna ko,” Dantes answers.

“Ano ka ba. Wag mong hawakan bigote ko eh,” Vice Ganda says, giggling.

In another scene, Vice Ganda tells Dantes not to place his feet on the table.

“Dapa, bawal yan. Lamesa to ‘eh. Kumakain ako. Tingnan mo paa mo sinasawsaw mo naman sa kare-kare. Ang mahal mahal ng bilihin ngayon. ‘Yung sarsa, sayang ‘oh,” Vice Ganda says, while gesturing as if to lick the “sauce” off Dingdong’s foot.

An official entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2018, “Fantastica” is about Vice Ganda and his family that owns a carnival.

Dantes shows interest in buying the lot where the carnival is and Richard Gutierrez comes to help Vice Ganda and his family.

Directed by Barry Gonzales, “Fantastica” also stars Jaclyn Jose, Richard Gutierrez, Bela Padilla, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Kisses Delavin, Donny Pangilinan, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, and Ryan Bang.