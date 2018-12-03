M/V Lite Ferry 18 grand launching at CDO

by Ellah Quieta, photo by Tonee Despojo

Following Lite Ferry’s unveiling of the latest addition to its fleet, was the grand launching and live tour of the newly refurbished M/V Lite Ferry 18 which was held at the very port of Cagayan de Oro City – the gateway of northern Mindanao.

To demonstrate its latest advancements and edge among its other vessels, Lite Ferry invited special guests and representatives from different media outlets to get first dibs on the youngest ship as they invited them to embark on a journey from Cebu to Cagayan de Oro exclusively.

Converged by a number of guests including Mayor of Cagayan de Oro City Oscar Moreno and Marina Regional Director Felisa Orongan, the celebration started with a mass and a blessing of the vessel, wherein guests were able to see the ship from the facade down to its engine room firsthand.

During the luncheon, Lite Ferry started the program by showcasing the capacity of M/V Lite Ferry 18 through an audio visual presentation, which also revealed projects by Lite Ferry that are currently in the pipeline. It was then concluded by inspirational speeches from several keynote speakers.

If you wish to go to Cagayan de Oro Cebu, M/V Lite Ferry 18 is available for Cebu to Cagayan De Oro routes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m while Cagayan De Oro to Cebu routes are available every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page for more updates: https://www.facebook.com/LiteShippingCorporation