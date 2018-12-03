Cebu is Pilot site for Local Government Integrity Circle

The Cebu Provincial government will be the pilot site for the implementation of Local Government Integrity Circle (LOGIC) Network, a mechanism to promote integrity among its offices.

Floriza Alpuerto, head of the Provincial Investment and Promotion Office (CPIPO), said they have started to craft integrity mechanisms that will be reflected in each government office in order to improve its services.

Alpuerto said the implementation of Logic will also push for the creation of an independent control office that will do an independent audit of the practices of each office.

Logic Network is a project funded by the European Union and implemented by international NGOs, European Chamber of Commerce in the Phils. in partnership with the League of Cities (LCP), League of Municipalities (LMP) and League of Provinces (LPP).

Alpuerto said instilling an image of integrity in government offices will likely to promote business opportunities in the province.