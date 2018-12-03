Toledo police collect 13 loose firearms from Biga residents

Residents of Barangay Biga in Toledo City turned over to the police a total of 13 loose firearms on Sunday afternoon.

Supt. Randy Korret, chief of the Toledo City Police Station, Chief said that the turnover of the firearms was part of their campaign to ensure a clean and peaceful May 2019 election.

Korret said residents turned over the firearms to their barangays officials who later on handed these over to the police.