Calamba fire burns shanty used as ‘drug den’
A house made from light materials was burned in a fire which hit Quijano Compound, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on Monday afternoon, December 3.
Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Arniel Borces said they are now looking at the possibility that the fire was caused by someone who was using illegal drugs.
An 8-year-old girl had told fire investigators that she saw a man light something made from bronze shortly before the fire broke at 4:05 p.m.
Borces said they also received information from neighbors that burnt shanty owned by Carmelo Ansag, 50, was being used as a drug den.
The fire alarm was raised at 4:05 p.m. and was put out after 10 minutes while damage caused by the first alarm fire was pegged at P1,000.
