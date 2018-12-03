Firecracker vendors told: Comply with requirements before selling at SRP zone

FIRECRACKER vendors wishing to sell firecrackers in Cebu City’s firecracker zone should have the necessary documents and permits before they could sell in the city’s designated area.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak in an interview on Monday said that as of December 3 (Monday), no firecracker vendor had not been allowed to sell their products at the firecracker zone which is at a city-owned lot at the South Road Properties (SRP).

“Well, there are vendors who are eager to start. Atong gipugngan sila because unless i-comply na nila tanan requirements, such as permits from the BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection), the PNP (Philippine National Police), and the city government,” said Tumulak, who is also the Deputy Mayor on Police Matters.

Firecracker vendors in SRP only have up to December 31 to sell their products at the designated zone.

Tumulak said that the city had provided 20 stalls for the firecracker vendors.

However, he said that they would not allow the selling of banned firecrackers.

“Dili na sila pwede mamaligya kung walay PS (Permit of Setting Off) markings para sa safety. Tanan firecrackers dapat legal para dili sad na maconfiscate (They are not allowed firecrackers without PS markings for safety reasons. Also, there should be no banned firecrackers so they won’t be confiscated),” added Tumulak.

Selling of firecrackers are banned in residential areas in Cebu City.

City Ordinance No. 2290 was amended in 2011 to designate SRP as a firecracker zone, and to ban firecrackers completely from residential areas, power lines and substations.