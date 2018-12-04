Cebu City disaster response like UP’s Project NOAH eyed

CEBU City plans to have a modernized disaster management program that will help local disaster teams in responding to calamities, especially fire.

The plan is to incorporate advanced technology, like those used for the University of the Philippines’ (UP) Project NOAH (Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards), in preventing and responding to disasters.

The concept of scientific and technology-based hazard mapping was the highlight in Tuesday’s disaster conference which had Dr. Mahar Lagmay, executive director of Project NOAH, as guest.

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) chief Nagiel Bañacia said their office plans to adapt the concepts and technology used by Project NOAH as a means to improve the city’s disaster resiliency management program.

“We wish to engage this as soon as possible,” said Bañacia.

One of the disaster resiliency management programs formed to help Cebu City’s disaster team is FireCheck developed by the UP Cebu College of Sciences.

FireCheck, similar to Project NOAH, provides risk maps and fire spread models for local government units in Metro Cebu.

It was launched last July.

Bañacia said their office is conducting data gathering to supplement FireCheck’s existing outputs.

The data gathered will be submitted next year.

According to Bañacia, Cebu City will greatly benefit from FireCheck especially in mapping out fire-prone areas.

He said that with the aid of real-time data on weather, firefighters and rescuers will be able to predict the extent of the damage in the event of a fire.

“The nice thing about FireCheck is that it can help us to combat fires, with the use of technology. We can determine the direction of the flames. We can also identify the number of fire victims, and their names, and the cost immediately,” he said.