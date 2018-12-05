Tumulak wants more study on pedestrianization move

Pedestrianization may be good for some areas but definitely not for all.

Provincial Traffic Management Focal Person Jonathan Tumulak said the proposed pedestrianization of Cebu City’s downtown area may be expanded in other areas in the province but implementors should factor in contingency plans for vehicles that will be affected by possible road closures.

“Mamahimo na nga i-apply kung dunay mga alternative nga dalan nga lagpad nga pwede kabutangan sa mga sakyanan nga matangtang sa mga karsada nga masiradohan,” Tumulak said.

Bigger problems

The absence of an alternative route for private and public vehicles that regularly traverse the “to-be pedestrianized areas,” Tumulak said, would only create bigger problems.

“Nindot ni siya ng idea kay mag-promote og less pollution pero angayan tingali nga timbang-timbangon kung ma-apply pa ba ni sa certain areas labi na tong dako ang volume sa traffic,” Tumulak said.

“Kung walay alternative nga dalan nga kabutangan ani nga mga sakyanan, maka-create ni siya og more traffic volume sa kasikbit nga mga karsada.

Mura ra nimog gi-balhin ang problema,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak also urged local government units (LGUs) to review and evaluate the use of some of their roads.

Tumulak said the LGUS can develop interior roads as alternative passages if certain roads will be closed for pedestrianization.

Health benefits

On Tuesday, National Economic Development Authority in Central Visayas (NEDA-7) Regional Director Efren Carreon revealed that the agency is commissioning a study that will determine the ecomomic impact of pedestrianizing the historical business hub of the downtown area in Cebu City.

Carreon said promoting walking as a mode of mobility, especially in business centers such as the urban area would be a “physically healthy, economically beneficial and environment friendly” way to address traffic congestion.

If the study worth P3.5 million will generate favorable results, Carreon said it will be used as an advocacy material to urge LGUs to pedestrianize certain portions of their localities and solve traffic.

“We are commissioning a study but that will only be limited in [Cebu City] area but we will see the results of that study if it will be very nice and it will be suitable to replicate then by all means we are going to make it an advocacy material not only for Metro Cebu but in other LGUs, not only in Cebu but also [in the other provinces] within Region 7,” Carreon said.