Dalaguete killings: Cohort nabbed; P50K reward offered for arrest of 2 suspects

A P50,000 reward has been offered by Dalaguete Mayor Ronald Cesante for anybody who can provide information on the whereabouts of the uncle and nephew (Antonino Jabagat and Alejandro Jabagat respectively), who were tagged as the prime suspects in robbing and killing the Ramos couple on Monday.

The reward was put up amid the arrest of a cohort of the two suspects, Vicente Jabagat, 62, who is the younger brother of Antonino, 45.

Antonino and Alejandro, 25, however, have remained at large.

Vicente was arrested on Tuesday after witnesses told police that the younger Jabagat allegedly drove the getaway motorcycle that Antonino and Alejandro used to escape from the crime scene after the killing, said PO2 Brycel Ricaborda of the Dalaguete Police Station in a phone interview on Wednesday.

“Gi-consider siya nga suspect kay maoy gisakyan sa mga suspetsado (Antonino and Alejandro). Mahulog nga lookout ug (driver sa) getaway vehicle,” said Ricaborda.

(He was considered as a suspect because he was the one who drove the getaway vehicle. He is considered as a lookout and the driver of the getaway vehicle.)

Antonino and Alejandro were the suspects in the killing of Servando and Ana Maria Grace Ramos.

Both suspects were positively identified by the 12 year old daughter of the Ramos couple, who was wounded in the attack.

In a dyLA interview on Wednesday, Vicente denied any knowledge of the plan of his brother and nephew to rob and kill the Ramos couple.

He, however, admitted that he fetched the two men from the house of Ramos and drove them on his motorcycle to the highway.

“Wala koy alam sa ilahang plano. Igo rako ni hatod sa ilaha sa highway,” said Vicente in a radio report.

(I do not have any idea on their plan. I just drive them to the highway.)

He also called on his younger brother and nephew to surrender because so that he could clear his name.