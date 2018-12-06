Four injured in Naga road accident

By Doris C. Bongcac | December 06,2018 - 07:36 AM

Malou Alferez of the Naga City Traffic Office said that rescue operations is ongoing for the four injured passengers of a Calvo bus with plate number 7DL 985 that fell on an open concrete canal while traversing the Naga Uling Road early today.

The Calvo bus came from Toledo City and was headed for the Cebu South Bus Terminal.

Alferez said that the bus fell on the canal after its driver tried to avoid a dumptruck that rammed a roadside post.

The bus fell on one side after it fell on the canal.

Alferez’ information was shared by terminal manager Jonathan Tumulak on Facebook.