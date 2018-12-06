Seven killed in separate shooting incidents in Cebu

At least seven persons were killed in separate shooting incidents in southern Cebu from Wednesday (December 5) afternoon to Thursday (December 6) morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, two men were shot dead in Barangay Poblacion 3, Carcar City, after getting into a fight with the alleged shooter days prior.

Carcar City Police chief, Supt. Gregorio Galsim identified one of the victims as Abner Barutag, 27, while the other victim remained unidentified. Both succumbed to multiple gunshots wounds.

Galsim said that Barutag had a conflict with the alleged shooter, Jephrel Omandac, in the past two days which could be the primary reason for the shooting.

Omandac managed to escape and is believed to have already left Carcar City. He is now the subject of a hot pursuit operation by the Carcar City police.

“Actually there is a possibility that he might not live here and as of now we’re trying to identify him and his relation to the victims,” Galsim added.

The police recovered a revolver tucked in the waistline of the still unidentified victim.

Initial investigation revealed that the shooting may have been triggered by Barutag’s friend who allegedly boxed by the suspect because of their conflict.

This prompted both victims to confront Omandac, who at that time was in possession of a homemade shotgun which was allegedly used to kill the victims.

Eight hours later, around 1 a.m. on Thursday, three men were killed while another one was injured in Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City.

Galsim identified the fatalities as Premitivo Carbajal, Donde Carbajal, and Raprap Navares.

Another person, a certain Sherwin Carbajal was also wounded.

Galsim said that the victims were drinking at the house of Premitivo when two unidentified men approached the group and fired at them.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, Director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said that the police are looking into the possibility that the incident was drug-related.

He said that one of the victims was a drug surrenderer while the other two were alleged drug peddlers.

“I have already instructed the Carcar police to do a follow-up operation and to identify the suspects of the killings,” said Abrugena.

He also directed the Carcar police to be more vigilant and to dig deeper into the illegal drug trade in the city.

Talisay City

At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a habal-habal driver was shot dead in Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City, outside a residential subdivision.

Supt. Marlu Conag, chief of the Talisay Police Station, identified the victim as Michael Bañez, 38.

Conag said Bañez was traversing the Cebu South Coastal Road when the two unidentified men on board a black motorcycle tailed him and fired at him.

Upon further investigation, police found out that Bañez managed to drive his motorcycle for about 80 more meters before he fell on the road and succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

Conag said that they are still looking for the suspects and establishing the motive for the killing of Bañez.

Toledo City

The bullet-riddled body of a certain Renato Laborde, 23, was found dumped in Purok 7, Barangay Bunga, Toledo City, around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said they initially learned that Laborde is a habal-habal driver and a resident of Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pasil, Cebu City. Supt. Randy Korret, Toledo City Police Station chief, said that the victim had multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

Korret said residents in the area saw a vehicle coming from the direction of Barangay Das, Toledo City, pass by their area between 11 p.m. on Wednesday to 12 midnight on Thursday.

He said that the vehicle stopped for a while at the same spot where the body was found.

The vehicle driver then headed for Barangay Lamac in neighboring Pinamungajan town, Korret added.