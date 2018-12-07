Suspects in robbery, murder of Dalaguete couple arrested in Bohol

The two suspects in the robbery and murder of a couple in Dalaguete town were arrested while in hiding in the neighboring Bohol province.

Antonino Jabagat, 48, and his nephew Alejandro Jabagat, 25, were arrested in Barangay Poblacion, Alicia town, Bohol past 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Jabagats were last seen visiting the home of Servando and Ana Maria Grace Ramos in Barangay Langkas, Dalaguete Monday night.

The couple’s 12-year-old daughter claimed that it was the two Jabagats who killed her parents and stabbed her on the left cheek.

Insp. Georgie Sarabosing, Alicia Police Station chief, said that the two suspects did not resist arrest.

“Maayo ra ilahang pagsurrender. Wala ra sila nisukol ug ni deny nga sila to ang gipangita sa Cebu,” said Sarabosing.