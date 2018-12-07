BFP to shift focus to preventing residential fires

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City recorded 218 fires from January to October this year.

More than half of the fire incidents affected residential areas. With this, BFP – Cebu City will be shifting the focus of their fire prevention campaign from commercial to residential areas.

Cebu City Fire Marshall Noel Nelson Ababon said the most common cause of residential fires are faulty electrical wires.

“That is why during the disaster resiliency conference, we urged residents to heed our tips to prevent fire,” said Ababon.

Ababon was one of the guest speakers during the Urban Poor Disaster Resiliency Forum organized by the city government’s Division of Welfare and the Urban Poor (DWUP).