Bigger area for judiciary complex

THE Court of Appeals (CA) in the Visayas, as well as the lower courts in Cebu City, will soon have a better and bigger building at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Cebu City Council unanimously approved a measure allowing the Supreme Court (SC) to swap their 7,000-square meter parcel of land at SRP for a bigger one that has an area of 15,000 square meters owned by the city government.

As a result, the SC is expected to proceed with their plans to construct a judiciary complex at the SRP that will house a bigger CA, Regional Trial Courts (RTC) and Municipal Trial Courts in Cebu City, and training centers of court staff and judges.

The council unanimously approved the measure sponsored by Councilor Sisinio Andales, during their regular session last Tuesday, December 4.

“There is a need to build a new and iconic Hall of Justice in Cebu City, which is envisioned to be part of a Judiciary Complex that will house all the courts in Cebu City, including the trial courts and the Court of Appeals, and include a hearing room for the Sandiganbayan and offices for the Supreme Court,” Andales stated in his ordinance.

In 2010, the city government donated a 7,123-square meter lot located at the northeast side of SRP to the SC.

The judiciary initially planned to relocate the appellate court there, which is currently located in Dr. Pablo Abella Street in Barangay Labangon.

In 2013, the 7.2 magnitude earthquake made the upper floors of the Marcelo Fernan Hall of Justice inside the Capitol Compound unsafe to occupy.

The SC had to relocate, the Cebu City RTC to Qimonda Building at the North Reclamation Area.

During the ordinance’s public hearing last November 27, SC administrator Midas Marquez revealed that as soon as they are given the go-signal from the council, they will start processing the construction of the Judiciary complex in January.

Marquez also said the SC has allocated P1-billion for its implementation.