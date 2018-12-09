4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Negros Oriental
MANILA, Philippines — A 4.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Negros Oriental Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
In its latest report, Phivolcs reported that the earthquake hit 16 kilometers (km) west of Pamplona, Negros Oriental at 1:10 p.m.
The earthquake of tectonic origin had a depth 5 km.
Phivolcs reported that earthquake’s Intensity III was felt in Sibulan, Negros Oriental while Intensity I was felt in Dumaguete City.
Phivolcs added that no aftershocks and damage are expected from the earthquake
