Fruits, farm products available at Capitol’s Agri-Fishery Trade Fair

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES- The Cebu Provincial Government opened today its week-long Agri-Fishery Trade Fair 2018, which is one of the highlights of this year’s “Pasko sa Kapitolyo” celebration.

The trade fair, which showcased fruits and farm products produced by the different component cities and municipalities in the province, will be opened to the public until Friday afternoon.

At least 42 livelihood cooperatives coming from component local government units (LGUs) in Cebu joined this year’s trade fair.

The Province of Bohol, one of the regular participants of the annual event, also placed on display banana chips that were made in Anda town.

Participation in the trade fair is free of charge for the cooperatives while the cost and materials which they used in putting up their stalls are shouldered by their respective LGUs.