Police collar Dumaguete drug suspect

CEBU CITY, Philippines -A tip from one of his relatives led police to arrest a suspected drug peddler in Dumaguete City on Monday (December 10).

Crispian Lumaya, 38, was arrested for the possesion of 23 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P1.3 million.

Lumaya is a resident San Jose Extension, Barangay Taclobo, Dumaguete City.

Senior Insp.Vann Joel Tingson, chief of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, said they placed Lumaya under surveillance for three weeks before his arrest at around 4 p.m. on Monday while the suspect was in Purok 5, Barangay Batinguel, Dumaguete City.

Lumaya is now detained at the Dumaguete City Police Station while police prepare a complaint for illegal drugs posseasion against him.