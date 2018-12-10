LOOK: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard arrive in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Jason Momoa and Amber Heard have arrived in Manila ahead of the Philippine premiere of their movie “Aquaman.”

Heard shared their arrival in the country in a series of Instagram stories on Monday.

Meanwhile, director of the movie James Wan marked his arrival in the Philippines by sharing a snapshot of a “Momoa-flavored” local chips.

Wan wrote: “My welcome to Manila! Momoa-flavored chips – yes!!”

Momoa, Heard and Wan will hold a fan event for Filipino movie buffs on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Music Hall located in the SM Mall of Asia (MOA), Pasay City.

“Aquaman” tells the story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry who is on a journey of his lifetime to discover if he is worthy to be a king.

Joining Momoa and Heard in the cast are Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.

“Aquaman” is set to hit Philippinae cinemas on December 12.