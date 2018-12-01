‘Tis the season to sparkle: The Outlets at Pueblo Verde’s Holiday outfit picks

In celebration of everyone’s favorite time of the year, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde, the Philippines’ first outlet shopping mall outside Luzon, presents a shimmering collection of holiday-inspired pieces sure to make eyes twinkle and hearts warm. Check the ensemble here:

Who’s all-out excited for the holidays? It’s a time of plenty, and time for great deals and great finds! Posted by The Outlets at Pueblo Verde on Monday, December 10, 2018

The holidays offer the perfect excuse to be glitzy, but if maximalism is not your thing and carefree understatedness is your game this Christmas party season, the outlet mall’s Holiday 2018 style is for you!

Combining bedazzled statement picks with muted pieces, the collection offers sets that are wearable by virtually anyone.

Don’t miss out on the chance to sport some classy holiday sparkle with selections at discounted prices from global labels at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde. Try adding one glittery piece to your go-to night-out style and you’ll be holiday party-ready! Looking to tone down a crowd-pleasing sequined piece? Pair it with a basic skirt or pants, or throw in a low-key jacket.

Year-round, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde already gives its shoppers selections from international labels such as Nike and Adidas, and some of the concept stores of the Bench Depot / Suyen Corporation – among them are Cotton On, Aldo, Charles and Keith & Vero Moda – at discounted rates of up to 75%. This time of year, it doesn’t hurt that it’s sale season and discounts are even higher at the shopping destination!

Plus, shoppers get to taste an even more delightful shopping and dining experience with Music at the Fork – live music performance from 8 PM until 11 PM every Friday of December 2018, at The Outlets’ sprawling restaurant complex.

Enjoy huge discounts and a sparkly fun shopping experience this Christmas when you head over to The Outlets at Pueblo Verde at M. Patalinghug Jr. Avenue, MEZ II, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu! For details, go to www.facebook.com/TheOutletsAtPV.