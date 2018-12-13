Diamond Suites and Residences welcomes Christmas, launches new menu

Diamond Suites and Residences greeted the holiday season with glee during their Christmas tree lighting event last December 05 at the hotel’s lobby.

Hotel General Manager Kathy Angala and AppleOne Properties, Inc. Assistant Vice President of Business Development Ray Patrick Manigsaca spearheaded the tree lighting ceremony in simultaneous with a Christmas musical presentation from youths of the Children of Joy Foundation.

“Christmas is most especially a time to be grateful for all days bestowed on us in the year that passed. We at Diamond Suites and Residences are grateful for the challenges that upholded us to serve better and be better,” Manigsaca said on a speech during the event.

In celebration of the holiday season and of their eighth anniversary, Diamond Suites and Residences launched their new food menu during the event. The hotel’s Grain Restaurant is redeveloping and will soon serve new ala carte menus, buffet spread, and the first of its kind in Cebu, Meat Festival.

Diamond Suites and Residences offers services for accommodations, events, food, and leisure. Located in Escario Street, Cebu City, the hotel is accessible to the city’s premier business district.