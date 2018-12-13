New Veco substation to address power demand in 2 Cebu towns

THE Visayan Electric Company constructed a 12.5 megavolt ampere (MVA) substation at the municipality of San Fernando to meet the expected growing demand for electricity in the area.

“We (Veco) basically built this because of the growth of San Fernando,” explained chief operating officer Anton Perdices at an interview during the inauguration of the San Fernando facility held yesterday (Thursday, Dec. 13).

Perdices cited the presence of Universal Robina Corporation and Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc., among others, in San Fernando.

Aside from this, he also learned from San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya about the plans to build an international port in the municipality.

According to Perdices, the facility aims to supply ample power not only to the industrial consumers but also to the residential and commercial clients.

The total cost of the facility, including the acquisition cost of the 1,200-sq.m. property, is placed at P70 million.

The Veco facility, located in Barangay Panadtaran, San Fernando town in southern Cebu, provides an increase in capacity for the loads in the southernmost region of the franchise area such as the municipality of San Fernando and portions of the City of Naga, according to a company statement.

The facility, which sources its power from the Veco Aya substation in Colon, City of Naga, addresses the increase in demand and the rapid growth of the establishments in the City of Naga and San Fernando.

A substation is a set of equipment that reduces the high voltage of electrical power transmission to that which is suitable for supply to consumers.

The San Fernando facility also has a switching station, which means that it is capable of collecting and distributing power from different sources.

The San Fernando substation is VECO’s 20th substation.

Meanwhile, Veco is also planning two more additional substations – one at South Road Properties and another one somewhere in Lahug, according to Perdices.

The South Road Properties substation will address the projected growth in power demand in the area while the proposed Lahug substation will supply the upcoming demand in the area, especially with the ongoing construction of high-rise projects, he added.

The company also has rehabilitation plans for some of its substations.