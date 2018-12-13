Danao City levels up

New economic centers outside Metro Cebu driving up Cebu’s competitiveness

Improved economic activities in other local government units (LGUs) outside of the city centers in Cebu are helping the province improve its competitiveness.

Among these LGUs is Danao City in the north, which was recently recognized by the Cebu provincial government for being the top contributor to the province’s improved competitiveness ranking.

According to Cebu Provincial Investments and Promotions Office (CPIPO) head Floreza Alpuerto, Danao City has been shifting its focus from industrial investments to commercial.

“Danao City is the highest contributor to the province’s ranking. From 45th place, Cebu Province went up to 25th place this year,” she told Cebu Daily News in an interview.

She was referring to the results of the 2018 Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI).

Although Cebu province is still far from the Top Ten Most Competitive Provinces, Alpuerto said their improvement is already significant.

“Right now, Danao City is not focusing on industrial because they are quite congested on this already. They are now looking into more commercial investments,” she said.

The component city is also looking to improving its reputation as a leisure destination.

Among the activities being highlighted by the city is its Christmas Around the World at the Danao City Boardwalk where they showcase how Christmas is celebrated in countries like Italy, Mexico, USA, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Iceland, Egypt, Thailand, France, and the Philippines through installations and decors.

Another commercial improvement in the city is the Sands Gateway Mall where retail and food establishments are located.

The complex is also where the boat terminal going to Camotes Island is located.

Alpuerto also cited how other investors like supermarkets and even educational institutions are rising in the area.

The Cebu provincial government handed a P1 million cash prize to the local government of Danao City during the Our Cebu Program Partners Conference and Awarding Ceremony last December 4.

Also awarded by the provincial government was the municipality of San Remigio, which ranked 8th in among the 3rd to 6th Class Municipalities Category of the 2018 CMCI.

It was also the municipality from Cebu to make it to the Top Ten.

According to Alpuerto, tourism is the biggest asset of San Remigio.

“San Remigio boasts of having the longest shoreline in Cebu. Their focus is on tourism. They also have small cottage industries like basket weaving. But their growth driver really is tourism,” she said.

Like Danao City, San Remigio was awarded P1 million by the provincial government.

Alpuerto, who only assumed as CPIPO head this year, said that their office’s thrust has been to promote development in the countryside.

She explained that their office’s approach focuses on integrated area development.

Instead of pushing for developments in an LGU, the province wants to craft development plans per district.

“Instead of competing with each other, we want LGUs to complement each other,” she said.

In order to do this, Alpuerto said they have been holding quarterly meetings with the local economic and investment councils of the different LGUs.

So far, she said, what LGUs want are public infrastructure projects.

She said they want improvement in transportation and road infrastructure to address traffic problems.

Even if the issue on traffic congestion usually happen within Metro Cebu, these LGUs located farther up north and down south are also affected.

“This is what we are doing now, to look for these kinds of investments,” Alpuerto said.