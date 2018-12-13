Miss Philippines Catriona Gray stuns in hot pink bikini

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Philippines Catriona Gray took on the 2018 Miss Universe stage oozing with confidence in a hot pink swimsuit.

In the pageant’s preliminary competition in Thailand on Thursday, 94 candidates from various countries sashayed on the runway in their bikini and evening gown. Judges would be choosing their Top 20 or semi-finalists during this event, but choices will be announced on Monday, December 17, during the pageant proper of Miss Universe 2018.

The preliminary competition is still ongoing and streamed live on the official website of Miss Universe, as of this posting.