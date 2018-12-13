Quisumbing recalls city-issued guns

COUNCILORS and elected barangay officials in Mandaue City returned their city-issued firearms, in compliance with a recall order issued by Mayor Luigi Quisumbing.

Quisumbing ordered the recall of the city-issued firearms following the city’s inclusion in the Election Watchlist Areas (EWAs).

“All city-issued firearms are hereby recalled, except those issued to the officers of the Mandaue City Police Office,” the memo dated December 7, signed by Quisumbing read.

The directive stated that the firearms must be surrendered to the City’s Department of General Services (DGS) on or

before Dec. 10.

The city government issued six firearms to six officials who requested for firearms last March.

They are Councilors Nilo Seno and Carmelino “Jun” del Mar who were issued 9 mm caliber in their possessions; Barangay Captains Ernie Manatad, Nelson Rubio, Asterio Suson and Almario Bihag who were issued .45 caliber firearms.

“The mayor finds it prudent, after putting the safety and welfare of the people above anything else, to turn over the issued firearms,” said Lawyer Elaine Bathan, the mayor’s chief of staff.

Manatad, who also sits as ex-officio member of the city council, said he already turned over his service firearm last Monday.

“Memo complied already. Firearm returned.. We only keep and bring the rosary – effective weapon of massive conversion,” Manatad said in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

DGS chief, Engr. Marivic Cabigas, said everyone has complied with the directive.

The returned firearms were then handed to the MCPO last Wednesday.

Mandaue City Police Director, Senior Supt. Julian Entoma said they have placed the guns under safekeeping.

“Amo nang gihangop ang awhag ni mayor sa memorandum kay makatabang man gyud na. Instead nga magsurveillance pa mi sa ilaha nga duna ba silay armas,” Entoma said.

(We welcome the order of the mayor in his memorandum because it will help us instead of doing surveillance to them if they have the guns.)

He also advised gun owners to keep their firearms in their residences unless they have a permit to carry a firearm.

If they want to be exempted from the election gun ban, they will have to apply for a Certificate of Authority (CA).

The gun ban will be implemented during the election period from Jan. 13, 2019 to June 12, 2019.