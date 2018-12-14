P1.7B project for Naga City landslide area

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The Regional Development Council (RDC), during its full council meeting on Friday (December 14), has endorsed a sum of P1.788 billion for the rehabilitation and recovery of the landslide-hit area of Naga City.

The amount was based on the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) conducted by the City government following the September 20 landslide that wiped out Sitios Sindulan III and Tagaytay in Barangay Tinaan.

The rehabilitation projects, which covers infrastructure, social and cross-sectoral programs, are implementable within 2019 to 2022.

For 2019 and 2020, a total of P844.8 million worth of projects were endorsed to different implementing agencies such as the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Education (DepEd) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).