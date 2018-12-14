Cebu City police net P5M shabu from dance instructor-turned-drug dealer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City police’s anti-drug campaign scored another big one today with the seizure of about P5 million worth of shabu and the arrest of a drug peddler and his cohort in a buy bust operation at past 1 p.m. in Barangay Sambag 2, this city.

Chief Inspector Randy Caballes, commander of the Mambaling Police Precinct who led the operation of the precinct’s drug enforcement unit (DEU), said they staged the drug bust after they confirmed the illegal drug activities operated from the house of the suspect in Sitio Pailob, Barangay Sambag 2.

Arrested during the raid were Dennis Narvasa “aka” Badin, a 40-year-old dance instructor and tattoo artist from Sitio Upper Pailob; and his cohort, Wynnel Estriba, 34, a resident of the same place.

Narvasa, speaking to reporters while detained at the Mambaling police station, said he was forced to engage in the illegal drug trade to pay for the medical treatment of his ailing daughter.