MAAYOng Pasko in Maayo Hotel

Take delight in the pleasures of the Yuletide season. Make way for a #MAAYOngPasko and celebrate Christmas with your family and friends. Holiday moments deserve a gratifying feast here at Maayo Hotel. Mark your calendars for this season’s good deals!

Starting December 20 to 30, guests can enjoy a Christmas Feast lunch and dinner buffet with popular Christmas specialty dishes alongside an international buffet spread at Uma Restaurant. Eat to your heart’s content and revel the wonderful season. Our Festive Lunch and Dinner Buffet is priced at Php699++ per person and is available by lunch from 12:00 nn to 2:30 pm and dinner from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

On Christmas Eve, enjoy an exquisite set menu together with your loved ones at Ani Restaurant. Indulge in a five-course menu complete with wine pairing for only Php2,500/person. Our Christmas Set Menu is available this December 24 and starts at 6:00pm.

Celebrate the night before Christmas by savoring on an international buffet spread featuring all-time Noche Buena favorites. Feel the Christmas Spirit with a meaningful serenade by a Christmas Choir. Maayo Hotel’s Christmas Eve Dinner is priced at Php1,450 nett per person and is available at Uma Restaurant from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

And finally, on Christmas Day, spend Christmas the way you should. Bond with your family and indulge in a decadent buffet spread featuring some of our Christmas favorites. Our Christmas Day Lunch and Dinner buffet is priced at priced at Php1450 nett per person and is available by lunch from 12:00 nn to 2:30 pm and dinner from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

For table reservations and inquiries, call us at (032) 517 0200, email us at reservations@maayohotels.com or follow us on our social media pages in Facebook and Instagram @maayohotelcebu.