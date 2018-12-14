1997 vs 1990 in Damazo Cup Finals

BATCH 1997 will be taking on Batch 1990 in the finals of the 11th Damazo Cup after they defeated their respective opponents in the semifinals last weekend at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) open gym in Basak.

1990 routed 2009, 92-77, while 1997 edged 1994, 77-72.

The finals will be on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the same venue.

USJ-R men’s basketball coach Leode Garcia once again carried 1990 as he scored 32 points while Roy Arnado pitched in 16 markers. Vince Castro chipped in 14 to help 1990 withstand the huge 36-point effort of Jake Diamante.

In the other semis match-up, Henjie Cabo fired in 29 points while Rex Yap was equally potent with 25 to carry 1997 to the close victory.

Lyle de Lara scored 20 to pace 1994.