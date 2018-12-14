Tourism rocket ship takes off on test flight

MOJAVE, California — A jet carrying Virgin Galactic’s tourism spaceship has taken off from a California airport on a test flight.

The two pilots will attempt to launch the craft on a supersonic flight to the edge of space for the first time.

The mated jet and rocket ship lifted off from Mojave Air and Space Port shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.

The jet will climb to an altitude near 43,000 feet and then release Virgin Space Ship Unity.

The pilots hope to fly the rocket ship to an altitude exceeding 80 kilometers, which Virgin Galactic considers the boundary of space.

The company plans to eventually take paying passengers on short trips to space.